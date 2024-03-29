The Sweet 16 is already down to 12 as the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues this week with a second of four straight nights of action set for Friday. We have already seen plenty of dominant victories, shocking upsets and shining moments from this edition of March Madness, and there's eight more games to go before we hit the Final Four.

The top eight teams in the nation -- entering March Madness -- were all still alive in the Sweet 16 for just the fifth time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, but we have already seen those numbers dwindle.

On Thursday, No. 1 seed UConn blew out No. 5 seed San Diego State, marking its ninth straight double-digit March Madness win. No. 6 Clemson provided a somewhat-surprising upset out in Los Angeles, knocking off No. 2 seed Arizona in the West Regional semifinal and putting the Tigers into the Elite Eight for the first time in 44 years. No. 1 seed North Carolina went down to No. 4 seed Alabama behind a tremendous individual effort from Grant Taylor, and No. 2 seed Iowa State was ousted by No. 3 seed Illinois in a hard-fought battle

Friday's games will again be played across CBS and TBS with the best in the business bringing you the action from Dallas and Detroit. The Elite Eight then commences Saturday on TBS, continuing Sunday on CBS.

Once we get to the Final Four, you will notice veteran Ian Eagle stepping in as the lead play-by-play announcer, replacing the legendary Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will be alongside mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle was not alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel called his first NCAA Tournament broadcast during the first week.

CBS and TBS are leading the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT carried 13 and 12, respectively. The Final Four will simulcast across TBS and TNT. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)

* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

TD Garden -- Boston (Game 1) | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz

TBS (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona