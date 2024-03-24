The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET and won't end until roughly 12 hours later. Scores will constantly change and schedules will eventually update. This is the best place to keep up.

Marquette and Colorado will start things at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, where Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart will be trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. Yes, it's really been that long. Even though Smart has coached in nine of the previous 11 NCAA Tournaments, he hasn't made it to the second weekend since taking VCU to the Final Four in 2011. But that should change Sunday considering Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite. As always, we'll see.

The Game of the Day isn't obvious — but I'm partial to Purdue-Utah State. That's a 2:40 p.m. ET tip on CBS between two outright conference champions from leagues that each got six bids to the NCAA Tournament. You don't get this kind of stuff in the Round of 32 too often, and I'm expecting a competitive game even if the Boilermakers are 11.5-point favorites, which is the byproduct of the predictive metrics never loving Utah State in a way that correlates with the accomplishments of Danny Sprinkle's team. Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey on one side, Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor on the other. Awesome stuff.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

Condensed game Recap (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)

Condensed game Recap

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

First round

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 23

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City