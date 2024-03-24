ncaa-march-madness-banner-logo-g.png
Getty Images

The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET and won't end until roughly 12 hours later. Scores will constantly change and schedules will eventually update. This is the best place to keep up.

Marquette and Colorado will start things at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, where Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart will be trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. Yes, it's really been that long. Even though Smart has coached in nine of the previous 11 NCAA Tournaments, he hasn't made it to the second weekend since taking VCU to the Final Four in 2011. But that should change Sunday considering Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite. As always, we'll see.

The Game of the Day isn't obvious — but I'm partial to Purdue-Utah State. That's a 2:40 p.m. ET tip on CBS between two outright conference champions from leagues that each got six bids to the NCAA Tournament. You don't get this kind of stuff in the Round of 32 too often, and I'm expecting a competitive game even if the Boilermakers are 11.5-point favorites, which is the byproduct of the predictive metrics never loving Utah State in a way that correlates with the accomplishments of Danny Sprinkle's team. Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey on one side, Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor on the other. Awesome stuff.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m.(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77
(Condensed game )
2:40 p.m.(8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue
CBS (watch live)
5:15 p.m.(12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke
CBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama
TBS (watch live)
7:45 p.m.(9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn
truTV (watch live)
8:40 p.m.(9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.(13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State
CBS (watch live)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
 American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
 State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

First Four

Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Wagner  71, (16) Howard 68
 Condensed game
Recap(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
 Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)
 Condensed game
Recap
(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53
Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51
 Condensed game
12:40 p.m.(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67
 Condensed game
1:30 p.m.(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60
 Condensed game
2 p.m.(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65
 Condensed game
2:45 p.m.(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62
 Condensed game
3:10 p.m.(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69
 Condensed game
4 p.m.(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73
 Condensed game
4:30 p.m.(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60
 Condensed game
6:50 p.m.(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 
 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 Condensed game
7:25 p.m.(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65
 Condensed game
7:35 p.m.(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65
 Condensed game
9:20 p.m.(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49 Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 Condensed game
9:55 p.m. (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89
 Condensed game
10:05 p.m.(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61
 Condensed game

First round

Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Northwestern 77, (8) FAU 65 (OT)
 Condensed game 
12:40 p.m.(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67
 Condensed game 
1:30 p.m.(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65
 Condensed game
2 p.m.(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69
 Condensed game
2:45 p.m.(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51
 Condensed game
3:10 p.m.(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56
 Condensed game
4 p.m.(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76
 Condensed game
4:30 p.m.(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100
 Condensed game
6:50 p.m.(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 82
 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47
 Condensed game
7:25 p.m.(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50
 Condensed game
7:35 p.m.(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96
 Condensed game
9:20 p.m.(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46
 Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61
 Condensed game
9:55 p.m.(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72
 Condensed game
10:05 p.m.(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary's 66
 Condensed game

Second round

Saturday, March 23
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:45 p.m.(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68
 Condensed game
3:15 p.m.(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68
 Condensed game
5:30 p.m.(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69
 Condensed game
6:10 p.m.(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73  Condensed game
8 p.m.(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58 
 Condensed game
8:40 p.m.(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63   Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(3) Creighton 86, (11) Oregon 73 (2OT)
 Condensed game