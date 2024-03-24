The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET and won't end until roughly 12 hours later. Scores will constantly change and schedules will eventually update. This is the best place to keep up.
Marquette and Colorado will start things at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, where Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart will be trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. Yes, it's really been that long. Even though Smart has coached in nine of the previous 11 NCAA Tournaments, he hasn't made it to the second weekend since taking VCU to the Final Four in 2011. But that should change Sunday considering Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite. As always, we'll see.
The Game of the Day isn't obvious — but I'm partial to Purdue-Utah State. That's a 2:40 p.m. ET tip on CBS between two outright conference champions from leagues that each got six bids to the NCAA Tournament. You don't get this kind of stuff in the Round of 32 too often, and I'm expecting a competitive game even if the Boilermakers are 11.5-point favorites, which is the byproduct of the predictive metrics never loving Utah State in a way that correlates with the accomplishments of Danny Sprinkle's team. Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey on one side, Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor on the other. Awesome stuff.
2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule
Second round
Sunday, March 19
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77
|(Condensed game )
|2:40 p.m.
|(8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue
|CBS (watch live)
|5:15 p.m.
|(12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama
|TBS (watch live)
|7:45 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn
|truTV (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State
|CBS (watch live)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recaps
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68
|Condensed game
|Recap
|(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
|Condensed game
Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recaps
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)
|Condensed game
| Recap
|(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53
|Condensed game
First round
Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51
|Condensed game
|12:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67
|Condensed game
|1:30 p.m.
|(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60
|Condensed game
|2 p.m.
|(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65
|Condensed game
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62
|Condensed game
|3:10 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69
|Condensed game
|4 p.m.
|(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73
|Condensed game
|4:30 p.m.
|(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60
|Condensed game
|6:50 p.m.
|(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76
|Condensed game
|7:25 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65
|Condensed game
|7:35 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65
|Condensed game
|9:20 p.m.
|(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67
|Condensed game
|9:55 p.m.
| (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89
|Condensed game
|10:05 p.m.
|(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61
|Condensed game
First round
Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern 77, (8) FAU 65 (OT)
|Condensed game
|12:40 p.m.
|(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67
|Condensed game
|1:30 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65
|Condensed game
|2 p.m.
|(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69
|Condensed game
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51
|Condensed game
|3:10 p.m.
|(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56
|Condensed game
|4 p.m.
|(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76
|Condensed game
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100
|Condensed game
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 82
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47
|Condensed game
|7:25 p.m.
|(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50
|Condensed game
|7:35 p.m.
|(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96
|Condensed game
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61
|Condensed game
|9:55 p.m.
|(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72
|Condensed game
|10:05 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary's 66
|Condensed game
Second round
Saturday, March 23
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:45 p.m.
|(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68
|Condensed game
|3:15 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68
|Condensed game
|5:30 p.m.
|(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69
|Condensed game
|6:10 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73
|Condensed game
|8 p.m.
|(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58
|Condensed game
|8:40 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(3) Creighton 86, (11) Oregon 73 (2OT)
|Condensed game