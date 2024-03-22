The first round of the NCAA Tournament continues Friday at 12:15 pm ET and won't end until roughly 12 hours later. Scores will constantly change and schedules will regularly be updating as the day, one of the best days on the sports calendar, goes on. This is the best place to keep up.

Northwestern and FAU will get things underway on CBS, where the Owls will are beginning their quest to try to make back-to-back Final Fours. It won't be easy as a No. 8 seed, not with Boo Buie and the Wildcats as a first-round opponent and Tristen Newton and top-ranked UConn likely waiting in the second round. But, remember, FAU was a No. 9 seed last year when it made its magical run through the bracket, and it got to play a No. 16 seed, as opposed to a No. 1 seed, in the second round after Fairleigh Dickinson upset Zach Edey and Purdue.

In other words, you never know.

Also worth monitoring Friday: Tyler Kolek

The Marquette point guard hasn't played in 22 days because of an oblique injury but is expected to return to the lineup for a No. 2-15 matchup against Western Kentucky that's scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. ET on TBS. If the Golden Eagles prevail, they'll play either Florida or Colorado on Sunday.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

First round

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

Condensed game Recap (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)

Condensed game Recap

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City