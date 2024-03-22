ncaa-march-madness-banner-logo-g.png
The first round of the NCAA Tournament continues Friday at 12:15 pm ET and won't end until roughly 12 hours later. Scores will constantly change and schedules will regularly be updating as the day, one of the best days on the sports calendar, goes on. This is the best place to keep up.

Northwestern and FAU will get things underway on CBS, where the Owls will are beginning their quest to try to make back-to-back Final Fours. It won't be easy as a No. 8 seed, not with Boo Buie and the Wildcats as a first-round opponent and Tristen Newton and top-ranked UConn likely waiting in the second round. But, remember, FAU was a No. 9 seed last year when it made its magical run through the bracket, and it got to play a No. 16 seed, as opposed to a No. 1 seed, in the second round after Fairleigh Dickinson upset Zach Edey and Purdue.

In other words, you never know.

Also worth monitoring Friday: Tyler Kolek

The Marquette point guard hasn't played in 22 days because of an oblique injury but is expected to return to the lineup for a No. 2-15 matchup against Western Kentucky that's scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. ET on TBS. If the Golden Eagles prevail, they'll play either Florida or Colorado on Sunday.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

First round

Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU
CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor
truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m.(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State
TNT (watch live)
2 p.m.(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette
TBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m.(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn
CBS (watch live)
3:10 p.m.(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson
truTV (watch live)
4 p.m.(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn
TNT (watch live)
4:30 p.m.(10) Colorado vs. (7) Florida
TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke
CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(16) Grambling State vs. (1) Purdue
TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(13) Charleston vs. (4) Alabama
truTV (watch live)
9:20 p.m.(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin
CBS (watch live)
9:55 p.m.(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State
TBS (watch live)
10:05 p.m.(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's
truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 18
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:45 p.m.(7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona
CBS (watch live)
3:15 p.m.(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas
CBS (watch live)
5:30 p.m.(9) Michigan State vs. (5) North Carolina
CBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.(7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State
TBS (watch live)
8 p.m.(7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS (watch live)
8:40 p.m.(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.(11) Oregon vs. (7) Creighton
TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
 American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
 American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
 State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Wagner  71, (16) Howard 68
 Condensed game
Recap(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
 Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)
 Condensed game
Recap
(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53
Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51
 Condensed game
12:40 p.m.(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67
 Condensed game
1:30 p.m.(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60
 Condensed game
2 p.m.(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65
 Condensed game
2:45 p.m.(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62
 Condensed game
3:10 p.m.(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69
 Condensed game
4 p.m.(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73
 Condensed game
4:30 p.m.(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60
 Condensed game
6:50 p.m.(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 
 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 Condensed game
7:25 p.m.(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65
 Condensed game
7:35 p.m.(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65
 Condensed game
9:20 p.m.(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49 Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 Condensed game
9:55 p.m. (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89
 Condensed game
10:05 p.m.(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61
 Condensed game