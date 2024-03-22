The first round of the NCAA Tournament continues Friday at 12:15 pm ET and won't end until roughly 12 hours later. Scores will constantly change and schedules will regularly be updating as the day, one of the best days on the sports calendar, goes on. This is the best place to keep up.
Northwestern and FAU will get things underway on CBS, where the Owls will are beginning their quest to try to make back-to-back Final Fours. It won't be easy as a No. 8 seed, not with Boo Buie and the Wildcats as a first-round opponent and Tristen Newton and top-ranked UConn likely waiting in the second round. But, remember, FAU was a No. 9 seed last year when it made its magical run through the bracket, and it got to play a No. 16 seed, as opposed to a No. 1 seed, in the second round after Fairleigh Dickinson upset Zach Edey and Purdue.
In other words, you never know.
Also worth monitoring Friday: Tyler Kolek
The Marquette point guard hasn't played in 22 days because of an oblique injury but is expected to return to the lineup for a No. 2-15 matchup against Western Kentucky that's scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. ET on TBS. If the Golden Eagles prevail, they'll play either Florida or Colorado on Sunday.
Want to stay up to date on all of the action?
The best way is to bookmark this page and keep coming back. It will update in real time and have every second-round matchup set just as soon as the games dictating them conclude.
2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule
First round
Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Colorado vs. (7) Florida
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(16) Grambling State vs. (1) Purdue
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(13) Charleston vs. (4) Alabama
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 18
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:45 p.m.
|(7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas
|CBS (watch live)
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State vs. (5) North Carolina
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State
|TBS (watch live)
|8 p.m.
|(7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee
|CBS (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Oregon vs. (7) Creighton
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recaps
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68
|Condensed game
|Recap
|(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
|Condensed game
Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recaps
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)
|Condensed game
| Recap
|(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53
|Condensed game
First round
Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51
|Condensed game
|12:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67
|Condensed game
|1:30 p.m.
|(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60
|Condensed game
|2 p.m.
|(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65
|Condensed game
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62
|Condensed game
|3:10 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69
|Condensed game
|4 p.m.
|(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73
|Condensed game
|4:30 p.m.
|(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60
|Condensed game
|6:50 p.m.
|(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76
|Condensed game
|7:25 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65
|Condensed game
|7:35 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65
|Condensed game
|9:20 p.m.
|(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67
|Condensed game
|9:55 p.m.
| (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89
|Condensed game
|10:05 p.m.
|(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61
|Condensed game