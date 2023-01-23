Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-13; Alabama A&M 6-13

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 12-2 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Panthers were just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 56-55 to the Alabama State Hornets.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M ended up a good deal behind the Texas Southern Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 70-59.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Prairie View A&M is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-7 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Prairie View A&M at 7-13 and the Bulldogs at 6-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 43rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67 on average. Alabama A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 34th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.