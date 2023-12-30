Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Liberty 10-3, Alabama 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Liberty Flames will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Legacy Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alabama scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Colonels 111-67 at home. Alabama might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won six matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Alabama's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Grant Nelson led the charge by scoring 19 points along with five assists. Nelson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Rylan Griffen, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Liberty waltzed into their matchup last Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 79-63 victory over the Wolverines. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.6% better than the opposition, as Liberty's was.

The Crimson Tide's victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Flames, their win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-3.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Alabama just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've made 49.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against Liberty in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 95-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Alabama is a big 9-point favorite against Liberty, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Alabama has won both of the games they've played against Liberty in the last 5 years.