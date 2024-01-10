Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Alabama and South Carolina will finish this one. Alabama has jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against South Carolina.

Alabama entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will South Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: South Carolina 13-1, Alabama 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

South Carolina has enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. South Carolina pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Crimson Tide.

Even though South Carolina has not done well against Miss. State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Gamecocks rang in the new year with a 68-62 victory over the Bulldogs.

Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Myles Stute was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alabama waltzed into their game Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Commodores out 78-75.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Mark Sears, who scored 21 points along with three steals.

The Gamecocks' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-1. As for the Crimson Tide, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Carolina couldn't quite finish off Alabama in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 78-76. Thankfully for South Carolina, Brandon Miller (who scored 41 points along with eight rebounds and three steals) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Alabama is a big 11.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.