Who's Playing
Prairie View Panthers @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Prairie View 7-10, Alcorn State 2-15
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Prairie View Panthers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 22nd at David L. Whitney Complex. Alcorn State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Prairie View in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Last Saturday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 71-62. 71 seems to be a good number for Prairie View as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alcorn State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Alcorn State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Panthers' win ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.
Prairie View didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory. Will Prairie View repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Alcorn State is a 3-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 151 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Prairie View 75 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 16, 2023 - Alcorn State 77 vs. Prairie View 68
- Mar 09, 2022 - Alcorn State 64 vs. Prairie View 63
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alcorn State 72 vs. Prairie View 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - Prairie View 74 vs. Alcorn State 73
- Mar 06, 2021 - Prairie View 81 vs. Alcorn State 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Prairie View 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Prairie View 84 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 12, 2019 - Prairie View 86 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Mar 09, 2019 - Prairie View 98 vs. Alcorn State 64