Arizona State vs. UCLA live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona State

Current Records: UCLA 12-10; Arizona State 13-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona State Sun Devils are heading back home. ASU and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET tonight at Wells-Fargo Arena. ASU has kept their last three contests to within four points, so UCLA should be prepared for a fight.

The Sun Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, sneaking past 87-83. ASU got double-digit scores from five players: guard Remy Martin (19), guard Rob Edwards (18), forward Romello White (18), guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (18), and forward Khalid Thomas (10).

Meanwhile, UCLA didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Utes at home on Sunday as they won 73-57. It was another big night for UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 18 points.

The wins brought ASU up to 13-8 and UCLA to 12-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with eight on average. But UCLA comes into the contest boasting the 14th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

UCLA have won four out of their last seven games against Arizona State.