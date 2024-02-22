Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Troy 18-9, Arkansas State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Troy proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Warhawks 85-57 at home.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They skirted past the Jaguars 76-73. Having forecasted a close victory for Arkansas State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Trojans are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Red Wolves, their victory bumped their record up to 13-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Troy is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 17-6-1 and Arkansas State is 7-6-1.

Odds

Arkansas State is a slight 2-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Troy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.