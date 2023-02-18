Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Army West Point

Current Records: Lafayette 9-19; Army West Point 14-14

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Army and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Christl Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Black Knights came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday, falling 93-86.

Meanwhile, Lafayette was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-70 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Lafayette had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put Army at 14-14 and Lafayette at 9-19. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Army West Point have won nine out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.