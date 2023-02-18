Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Army West Point
Current Records: Lafayette 9-19; Army West Point 14-14
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Army and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Christl Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Black Knights came up short against the Colgate Raiders on Wednesday, falling 93-86.
Meanwhile, Lafayette was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-70 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Lafayette had been the slight favorite coming in.
The losses put Army at 14-14 and Lafayette at 9-19. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Leopards are stumbling into the contest with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Army West Point have won nine out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Army West Point 82 vs. Lafayette 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Army West Point 60 vs. Lafayette 56
- Jan 16, 2022 - Lafayette 68 vs. Army West Point 54
- Mar 05, 2020 - Lafayette 73 vs. Army West Point 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Army West Point 65 vs. Lafayette 48
- Jan 22, 2020 - Army West Point 94 vs. Lafayette 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Army West Point 69 vs. Lafayette 63
- Jan 05, 2019 - Army West Point 77 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 07, 2018 - Lafayette 81 vs. Army West Point 54
- Jan 11, 2018 - Army West Point 81 vs. Lafayette 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - Army West Point 80 vs. Lafayette 73
- Jan 05, 2017 - Lafayette 79 vs. Army West Point 74
- Feb 03, 2016 - Army West Point 84 vs. Lafayette 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Lafayette 76 vs. Army West Point 73