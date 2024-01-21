Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 78-74 margin from Auburn's win over Ole Miss in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2023. Auburn has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ole Miss 46-27.

Auburn entered the match having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Ole Miss step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 15-2, Auburn 15-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at Neville Arena. Ole Miss is expected to lose this one by 12.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Ole Miss found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 89-80 to the Tigers.

Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from Jaylen Murray, who scored 23 points along with three steals. Murray continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Allen Flanigan, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Ole Miss struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Auburn entered their tilt with Vanderbilt with nine consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with ten. The Tigers strolled past the Commodores with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 80-65. That's two games straight that Auburn has won by exactly 15 points.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylin Williams, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. Johni Broome was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rebels' loss dropped their record down to 15-2. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 15-2.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ole Miss haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ole Miss came up short against Auburn in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Ole Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Auburn is a big 12.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.