Who's Playing

Memphis @ No. 11 Auburn

Current Records: Memphis 7-2; Auburn 8-0

What to Know

The #11 Auburn Tigers will take on the Memphis Tigers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Auburn made easy work of the Colgate Raiders last week and carried off a 93-66 win. The top scorer for Auburn was guard K.D. Johnson (16 points).

Meanwhile, Memphis strolled past the Little Rock Trojans with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 87-71. Memphis got double-digit scores from four players: forward DeAndre Williams (17), guard Jayden Hardaway (16), guard Keonte Kennedy (14), and guard Alex Lomax (10). This also makes it five games in a row in which Alex Lomax has had at least three steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Auburn is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Auburn is now a perfect 8-0 while Memphis sits at 7-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Auburn ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58 on average. As for Memphis, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them 26th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.