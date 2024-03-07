Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: N. Alabama 14-16, Austin Peay 17-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors and the N. Alabama Lions are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Austin Peay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 101-98 victory over the Ospreys. The victory was nothing new for Austin Peay as they're now sitting on three straight.

Austin Peay got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DeMarcus Sharp out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine rebounds. Dezi Jones was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with six rebounds.

Lipscomb typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday N. Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Bisons, they got past the Bisons on a last-second jump shot courtesy of KJ Johnson with but a second left in the second quarter.

Dallas Howell and Damian Forrest were among the main playmakers for N. Alabama as the former scored 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Forrest has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

The Governors have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-14 record this season. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 15-16.

Austin Peay was able to grind out a solid win over N. Alabama in their previous matchup back in February, winning 87-79. Does Austin Peay have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against N. Alabama.