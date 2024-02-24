Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Houston 23-3, Baylor 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foster Pavillion. Baylor took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Houston, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Cougars beat the Cyclones 73-65.

Houston can attribute much of their success to Jamal Shead, who scored 26 points along with six assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Emanuel Sharp, who scored 20 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Baylor found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 78-71 to the Cougars.

Despite their loss, Baylor saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Bridges, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Yves Missi, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 23-3 with that win, which was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.6 points. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 19-7.

Houston suffered a grim 78-59 defeat to the Bears in their previous matchup back in April of 2021. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Houston was down 45-20.

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.