Halftime Report

Austin Peay needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bellarmine 42-30.

Austin Peay came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-8, Bellarmine 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 4th at Freedom Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Governors came up short against the Tigers and fell 81-70.

Austin Peay's loss came about despite a quality game from Dezi Jones, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Even though they lost, Austin Peay were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 90-85 to the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Governors now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Knights, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

Austin Peay will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

While Austin Peay and Bellarmine both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Bellarmine is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Austin Peay's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-0 against the spread).

Odds

Bellarmine is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.