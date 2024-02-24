Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Missouri State 15-13, Belmont 16-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Missouri State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 86-62 loss at the hands of the Braves. Missouri State has struggled against the Braves recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alston Mason, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Mason didn't help Missouri State's cause all that much against the Racers last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Cesare Edwards was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Belmont unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 84-69 to the Bulldogs.

Like Missouri State, Belmont lost despite seeing results from several players. Ja'Kobi Gillespie led the charge by scoring 23 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Walker, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Belmont struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bears have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season. As for the Bruins, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-12.

Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over the Bruins in their previous matchup on February 3rd, winning 87-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Missouri State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Belmont.