Halftime Report

Belmont is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 48-22 lead over Valparaiso.

Belmont entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Valparaiso step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Valparaiso 7-24, Belmont 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Belmont knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matches -- so hopefully Valparaiso likes a good challenge.

Last Sunday, the Bruins didn't have too much trouble with the Aces at home as they won 83-66. 83 seems to be a good number for Belmont as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Belmont's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Keishawn Davidson led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso had to suffer through an 11-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Redbirds on Sunday.

Isaiah Stafford and Cooper Schwieger were among the main playmakers for Valparaiso as the former scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals and the latter scored 28 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Schwieger has scored all season.

The Bruins have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 19-12 record this season. As for the Beacons, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-24.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 41.4% of their shots this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, Valparaiso will need to find a way to close that gap.

Belmont is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Belmont is a big 13.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Valparaiso.