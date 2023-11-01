One of the greatest basketball coaches in history has died. Bob Knight, the coaching baron who lifted the Indiana Hoosiers to immortality on his way to becoming one of the most famous — and controversial — coaches in American sports in the 1970s, '80s and '90s is gone at the age of 83. His death was announced by his family's organization on Wednesday, six days after turning 83.

Knight died where he lived out his final years, in the place his legacy will forever loom largest: Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers were under Knight's command for 29 seasons from 1971-2000. Under his watch, Indiana elevated to blue blood status in men's college basketball and was the most consistently successful program in the Big Ten.

Knight retired from coaching in 2008. When he stepped away, his 902 wins were most all-time in college basketball. He now sits sixth all time in men's Division I history. He coached IU to national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987. Nearly 50 years later, Knight's 1975-76 Indiana team is still the last D-I men's college hoops unit to go undefeated. He also guided IU to the Final Four in 1973 and 1992. He won national coach of the year awards in 1975, 1976, 1987, 1989, and was an eight-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.

CBS Sports will have more on this story shortly.