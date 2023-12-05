Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: North Texas 5-2, Boise State 4-3

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

What to Know

North Texas has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Boise State Broncos at 9:00 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

North Texas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 26 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 79-48 win over the Delta Devils. 79 seems to be a good number for North Texas as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

North Texas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rubin Jones, who scored 15 points. Moulaye Sissoko was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.2% better than the opposition, a fact Boise State proved on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 win over the Gaels. Having forecasted a close victory for Boise State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Tyson Degenhart was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 17 points along with 5 assists.

The Mean Green pushed their record up to 5-2 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Broncos, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

North Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Boise State is a 5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

