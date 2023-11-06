Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Houston Chr. 0-0, BYU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will host the Houston Chr. Huskies to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Marriott Center.

Keep your eye on assists in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. BYU were ranked 62nd in the nation in assists last season, having averaged 14.9 per game. Houston Chr. did even better, as they were ranked 56th with an average of 14.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, BYU finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Houston Chr. finished with a dismal 10-21 record.

Looking forward to Monday, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 31 points. They finished last season with a 15-13-1 record against the spread.

BYU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $283.42. Sadly, Houston Chr. will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-20 as such last year.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 28-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

