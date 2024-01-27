Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Charleston 14-6, Campbell 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charleston Cougars and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Campbell does have the home-court advantage, but Charleston is expected to win by 9.5 points.

Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They blew past the Pirates 107-86. The score was close at the half, but Charleston pulled away in the second half with 64 points.

Among those leading the charge was Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Bryce Butler, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels earned a 78-68 victory over the Phoenix on Thursday. The win was just what Campbell needed coming off of a 77-43 defeat in their prior matchup.

Anthony Dell'Orso was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 29 points along with nine rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Campbell's points.

The Cougars have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, the win got them back to even at 10-10.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Charleston's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston strolled past Campbell in their previous matchup back in December of 2015 by a score of 86-68. Does Charleston have another victory up their sleeve, or will Campbell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.