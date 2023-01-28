Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-14; Central Michigan 7-13

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McGuirk Arena at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Central Michigan Chippewas winning the first 65-55 at home and the Broncos taking the second 77-63.

On Tuesday, WMU lost to the Ohio Bobcats on the road by a decisive 88-76 margin. The top scorer for WMU was guard Lamar Norman Jr. (20 points).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for CMU as they lost 83-61 to the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by guard Jesse Zarzuela, who had 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, WMU is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put WMU at 6-14 and the Chippewas at 7-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. CMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Central Michigan have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.