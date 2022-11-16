Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Chicago State

Current Records: Valparaiso 1-1; Chicago State 1-2

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Valparaiso Beacons at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Jones Convocation Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cougars beat the IUPUI Jaguars 68-58 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Valpo strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-65.

Chicago State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

When the teams previously met six seasons ago, Chicago State lost to Valpo on the road by a decisive 80-61 margin. Maybe Chicago State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beacons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Valparaiso have won both of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last eight years.