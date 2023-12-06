No. 24 Clemson (7-0) will host South Carolina (7-0) in a rivalry game between unbeaten teams on Wednesday night. The Tigers are coming off a pair of impressive road victories, beating then-No. 23 Alabama and Pittsburgh in their last two games. South Carolina has not faced a ranked team this season, but it has taken down Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Gamecocks picked up a 60-58 win at home in the annual meeting between these teams last year.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under is set at 139.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on South Carolina-Clemson. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Clemson vs. South Carolina spread: Clemson -8.5

Clemson vs. South Carolina over/under: 139.5 points

Clemson vs. South Carolina money line: Clemson -422, South Carolina +324

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell entered the season on the hot seat, but his seat has cooled off following a 7-0 start to the campaign. The Tigers won a pair of road games last week, beating then-No. 23 Alabama in the ACC/SEC Challenge before beating Pittsburgh in their conference opener on Sunday. Syracuse grad transfer Joseph Girard III poured in 25 points in the 79-70 win over the Panthers.

Veteran center PJ Hall posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and he is averaging a team-high 21.4 points and 7.6 rebounds. Girard has been outstanding from beyond the arc, knocking down 23 of 33 field goals from 3-point range. Clemson is 18-2 in its last 20 home games, and it has won and covered in 12 of the last 18 meetings between these teams.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has been one of the most undervalued teams in the country since the end of last season, covering the spread in nine of its last 10 games. The Gamecocks knocked down a school-record 18 3-pointers in their 89-67 win over George Washington last Friday. They have held opponents to 32.5% shooting from the perimeter, so they are equipped to handle Clemson's 3-point shooting.

Junior guard Meechie Johnson has led the team in scoring in three of the past four games, averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game. Senior forward B.J. Mack (16.7) and senior guard Myles Stute (10.3) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Gamecocks have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against ACC teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clemson vs. South Carolina picks

