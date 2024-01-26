Halftime Report

Clev. State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wright State 48-36.

Clev. State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Wright State 10-10, Clev. State 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Clev. State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Clev. State Vikings and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Clev. State's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 75-68 win over the Mastodons on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Clev. State did.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and Milwaukee didn't disappoint and broke past the 172.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Raiders came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 95-81.

The Vikings pushed their record up to 12-8 with that win, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.4 points per game. As for the Raiders, the win got them back to even at 10-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Clev. State and Wright State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wright State and Clev. State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Wright State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wright State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Clev. State over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Wright State is a slight 2-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clev. State and Wright State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.