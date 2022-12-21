Who's Playing

James Madison @ Coppin State

Current Records: James Madison 9-3; Coppin State 4-9

What to Know

After nine games on the road, the Coppin State Eagles are heading back home. They and the James Madison Dukes will compete for holiday cheer at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday at Physical Education Complex. James Madison will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State ended up a good deal behind the George Washington Colonials when they played last Tuesday, losing 83-71. Guard Sam Sessoms put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Dukes were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the LIU Sharks 115-79 at home.

Coppin State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Coppin State is now 4-9 while James Madison sits at 9-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.9 on average. The Dukes' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 92.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a big 14-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Coppin State and James Madison both have one win in their last two games.