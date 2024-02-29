Who's Playing
UC Irvine Anteaters @ CSNorthridge Matadors
Current Records: UC Irvine 20-8, CSNorthridge 18-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
UC Irvine is 9-1 against the Matadors since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Despite being away, UC Irvine is looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
UC Irvine fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Tritons on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Tritons 92-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, the Matadors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans on Saturday, taking the game 65-60.
The Anteaters' defeat dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Matadors, they pushed their record up to 18-11 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid win over the Matadors in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Irvine since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
UC Irvine is a big 7.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Jan 27, 2024 - UC Irvine 77 vs. CSNorthridge 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - UC Irvine 81 vs. CSNorthridge 56
- Jan 14, 2023 - UC Irvine 71 vs. CSNorthridge 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - UC Irvine 75 vs. CSNorthridge 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - CSNorthridge 72 vs. UC Irvine 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - UC Irvine 87 vs. CSNorthridge 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 86 vs. CSNorthridge 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. CSNorthridge 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - UC Irvine 77 vs. CSNorthridge 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - UC Irvine 71 vs. CSNorthridge 54