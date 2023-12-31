Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Oral Roberts 5-7, Denver 9-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 8-2 against Denver since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Oral Roberts is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Oral Roberts on Friday, but the final result did not. The match between the Golden Eagles and the Roos wasn't particularly close, with the Golden Eagles falling 77-60. Oral Roberts found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense.

Despite the loss, Oral Roberts had strong showings from Issac McBride, who scored 21 points, and Kareem Thompson, who scored 14 points. Less helpful for Oral Roberts was Jailen Bedford's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Oral Roberts struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Denver entered their tilt with Neb.-Omaha with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Pioneers wrapped up 2023 with a 95-80 win over the Mavericks.

Denver relied on the efforts of Touko Tainamo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tommy Bruner, who scored 25 points along with eight assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Tainamo has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Oral Roberts against Denver in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 102-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oral Roberts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Denver.