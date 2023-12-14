Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Grambling 2-7, Drake 9-1

What to Know

Grambling has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Drake Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 14th at Knapp Center.

Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. The contest between the Tigers and the Cougars on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 83-65 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Grambling found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

Grambling's loss came about despite a quality game from Kintavious Dozier, who scored 34 points. That's the first time this season that Dozier scored 30 or more points.

Grambling struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Drake had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.4 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Wolf Pack with a sharp 72-53 win. Considering Drake has won three matches by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Among those leading the charge was Tucker DeVries, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Colby Garland, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 2-7 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.6 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

While only Drake took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Thursday, the game looks promising for Drake, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. This contest will be Grambling's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Odds

Drake is a big 23.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

