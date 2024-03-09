Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: N. Carolina 24-6, Duke 24-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

N. Carolina has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. N. Carolina has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels blew past the Fighting Irish, posting a 84-51 win at home.

RJ Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duke had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They strolled past the Wolfpack with points to spare, taking the game 79-64.

Duke's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jeremy Roach led the charge by scoring 21 points. Roach didn't help Duke's cause all that much against Virginia on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Sean Stewart, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

The Tar Heels' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.5 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina beat Duke 93-84 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duke and N. Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.