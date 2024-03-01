Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for William & Mary after losing eight in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but William & Mary leads 42-39 over the Phoenix.

If William & Mary keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-21 in no time. On the other hand, Elon will have to make due with a 12-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: William & Mary 8-21, Elon 12-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.50

What to Know

After three games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Elon lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 87-64 punch to the gut against the Pride. Elon found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

TK Simpkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to the Seawolves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for William & Mary in their matchups with the Seawolves: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gabe Dorsey, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Moss, who scored 16 points along with four steals.

The Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.

Looking ahead, Elon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Elon is playing at home, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Elon came up short against the Tribe in their previous meeting back in January, falling 77-70. Will Elon have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Elon is a 3.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Elon and William & Mary both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.