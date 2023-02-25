Who's Playing
Delaware @ Elon
Current Records: Delaware 15-15; Elon 8-22
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Elon and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.
On Thursday, the Phoenix lost to the William & Mary Tribe on the road by a decisive 73-60 margin. Guard Jerald Gillens-Butler wasn't much of a difference maker for Elon; Gillens-Butler finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Delaware sidestepped the North Carolina A&T Aggies for a 73-71 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Delaware, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. took over for the Fightin' Blue Hens, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to seven boards.
Delaware's victory lifted them to 15-15 while Elon's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 8-22. Nelson Jr. will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points along with seven rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Elon's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Delaware have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Elon.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Delaware 57 vs. Elon 52
- Feb 17, 2022 - Delaware 71 vs. Elon 62
- Jan 22, 2022 - Delaware 80 vs. Elon 77
- Jan 31, 2021 - Delaware 75 vs. Elon 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Delaware 66 vs. Elon 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - Delaware 81 vs. Elon 75
- Jan 18, 2020 - Delaware 79 vs. Elon 78
- Jan 31, 2019 - Elon 57 vs. Delaware 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Delaware 77 vs. Elon 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Delaware 86 vs. Elon 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - Delaware 72 vs. Elon 57
- Feb 03, 2018 - Elon 89 vs. Delaware 76
- Feb 25, 2017 - Elon 81 vs. Delaware 59
- Feb 09, 2017 - Delaware 76 vs. Elon 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Elon 77 vs. Delaware 59
- Feb 04, 2016 - Elon 83 vs. Delaware 56