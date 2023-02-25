Who's Playing

Delaware @ Elon

Current Records: Delaware 15-15; Elon 8-22

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Elon and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.

On Thursday, the Phoenix lost to the William & Mary Tribe on the road by a decisive 73-60 margin. Guard Jerald Gillens-Butler wasn't much of a difference maker for Elon; Gillens-Butler finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Delaware sidestepped the North Carolina A&T Aggies for a 73-71 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Delaware, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. took over for the Fightin' Blue Hens, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

Delaware's victory lifted them to 15-15 while Elon's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 8-22. Nelson Jr. will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points along with seven rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Elon's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Elon.