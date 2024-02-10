Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Florida looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Auburn 42-26.

Florida came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Auburn 19-4, Florida 15-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Florida Gators are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Auburn has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Auburn and the Crimson Tide didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Tigers strolled past the Crimson Tide with points to spare, taking the game 99-81.

Auburn relied on the efforts of Johni Broome, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Florida had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Aggies and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Gators were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the defeat, Florida had strong showings from Zyon Pullin, who scored 18 points along with eight assists, and Riley Kugel, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds. Kugel didn't help Florida's cause all that much against the Wildcats last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Even though they lost, Florida were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted eight assists.

The Tigers' victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 19-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.9 points per game. As for the Gators, their loss dropped their record down to 15-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Auburn and the Gators are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Auburn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Auburn took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Florida's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Auburn is a slight 2-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Auburn.