Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Florida
Regular Season Records: Mississippi State 20-11; Florida 16-15
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Florida Gators are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 9 at Bridgestone Arena in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.
MSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Forward Tolu Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Florida and the LSU Tigers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida wrapped it up with a 79-67 victory at home. Florida can attribute much of their success to guard Will Richard, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Kyle Lofton, who had 16 points and five assists along with five boards.
It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 61-59 to the Gators when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can MSU avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won five out of their last eight games against Mississippi State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Florida 61 vs. Mississippi State 59
- Jan 19, 2022 - Florida 80 vs. Mississippi State 72
- Jan 16, 2021 - Mississippi State 72 vs. Florida 69
- Jan 28, 2020 - Mississippi State 78 vs. Florida 71
- Jan 15, 2019 - Mississippi State 71 vs. Florida 68
- Jan 10, 2018 - Florida 71 vs. Mississippi State 54
- Feb 18, 2017 - Florida 57 vs. Mississippi State 52
- Jan 19, 2016 - Florida 81 vs. Mississippi State 78