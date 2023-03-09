Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Florida

Regular Season Records: Mississippi State 20-11; Florida 16-15

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Florida Gators are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 9 at Bridgestone Arena in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

MSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Forward Tolu Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Florida and the LSU Tigers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Florida wrapped it up with a 79-67 victory at home. Florida can attribute much of their success to guard Will Richard, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Kyle Lofton, who had 16 points and five assists along with five boards.

It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 61-59 to the Gators when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can MSU avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last eight games against Mississippi State.