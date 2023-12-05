Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-2, Georgia 5-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, the Bulldogs earned a 80-69 win over the Bears.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than RJ Melendez, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 13 points.

Even though Georgia Tech has not done well against Duke recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets managed a 72-68 win over the Blue Devils. The win made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.

Baye Ndongo was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 blocks. Miles Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their season record to 5-3 while the Bears' defeat dropped theirs to 2-5.

Going forward, Georgia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Georgia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Georgia has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Georgia Tech.