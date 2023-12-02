Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-2, Georgia Southern 0-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse -- Statesboro, Georgia

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is crawling into this contest hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while Jacksonville will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, the Dolphins beat the Fighting Camels 62-48.

Robert McCray V and Bryce Workman were among the main playmakers for Jacksonville as the former scored 13 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 86-55 defeat at the hands of the Spartans. Georgia Southern found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Dolphins pushed their record up to 5-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.7 points per game. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.

Looking ahead, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Jacksonville is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.