Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Georgia State

Current Records: Old Dominion 14-10; Georgia State 10-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Old Dominion Monarchs will be on the road. Old Dominion and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. The Monarchs will be strutting in after a win while Georgia State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Old Dominion didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 79-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Old Dominion is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Old Dominion, who are 11-12 against the spread.

The Monarchs didn't have too much trouble with the Panthers at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 70-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Old Dominion have won two out of their last three games against Georgia State.