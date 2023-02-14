Who's Playing

LSU @ Georgia

Current Records: LSU 12-13; Georgia 15-10

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

LSU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 74-62 to the Texas A&M Aggies. The top scorer for LSU was guard Adam Miller (18 points).

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 75-68. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Hill, who had 15 points and six assists.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

LSU is now 12-13 while UGA sits at 15-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UGA has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia.