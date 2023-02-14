Who's Playing
LSU @ Georgia
Current Records: LSU 12-13; Georgia 15-10
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.
LSU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 74-62 to the Texas A&M Aggies. The top scorer for LSU was guard Adam Miller (18 points).
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 75-68. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Hill, who had 15 points and six assists.
The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.
LSU is now 12-13 while UGA sits at 15-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UGA has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
LSU have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia.
- Feb 16, 2022 - LSU 84 vs. Georgia 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia 91 vs. LSU 78
- Jan 06, 2021 - LSU 94 vs. Georgia 92
- Mar 07, 2020 - LSU 94 vs. Georgia 64
- Feb 16, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Georgia 79
- Jan 23, 2019 - LSU 92 vs. Georgia 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia 93 vs. LSU 82
- Jan 16, 2018 - Georgia 61 vs. LSU 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Georgia 82 vs. LSU 80
- Jan 26, 2016 - LSU 89 vs. Georgia 85