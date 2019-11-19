Gonzaga vs. UT-Arlington: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas-Arlington basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga (home) vs. UT-Arlington (away)
Current Records: Gonzaga 4-0; UT-Arlington 2-2
What to Know
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga has bulldozed their previous four opponents, so UT-Arlington might have their hands full.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Gonzaga took down the Texas A&M Aggies 79-49 last week. Gonzaga's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Ryan Woolridge led the charge as he had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds. Woolridge's performance made up for a slower matchup against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UT-Arlington, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 67-47 walloping at Oregon's hands. One thing holding the Mavericks back was the mediocre play of G Brian Warren, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in December of last year, as they easily beat the Mavericks 89-55. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ATTSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 18, 2018 - Gonzaga 89 vs. UT-Arlington 55
