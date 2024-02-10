Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 11-11, Grambling 10-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Grambling Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Alabama State has not done well against the Rattlers recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Hornets walked away with a 62-53 victory over the Rattlers. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Alabama State did.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Braves on Monday, taking the game 78-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Grambling.

The win got the Hornets back to even at 11-11. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-12 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State might still be hurting after the devastating 69-49 defeat they got from the Tigers in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Can Alabama State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.