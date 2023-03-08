Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ Grambling
Regular Season Records: Bethune-Cookman 12-19; Grambling 22-8
What to Know
The Grambling Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Grambling made easy work of the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday and carried off a 69-49 win.
Meanwhile, everything went the Wildcats' way against the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday as they made off with a 91-70 victory.
Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bethune-Cookman.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Grambling have won three out of their last five games against Bethune-Cookman.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Grambling 66 vs. Bethune-Cookman 54
- Jan 07, 2023 - Grambling 76 vs. Bethune-Cookman 70
- Feb 28, 2022 - Bethune-Cookman 69 vs. Grambling 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Grambling 68 vs. Bethune-Cookman 66
- Nov 21, 2017 - Bethune-Cookman 87 vs. Grambling 78