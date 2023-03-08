Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Grambling

Regular Season Records: Bethune-Cookman 12-19; Grambling 22-8

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Grambling made easy work of the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday and carried off a 69-49 win.

Meanwhile, everything went the Wildcats' way against the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday as they made off with a 91-70 victory.

Grambling is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bethune-Cookman.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grambling have won three out of their last five games against Bethune-Cookman.