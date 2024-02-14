Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: N. Kentucky 13-12, Green Bay 17-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Green Bay is 2-8 against the Norse since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Resch Center. Green Bay has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Even though Youngstown State scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Green Bay still came out on top. The Phoenix slipped by the Penguins 84-83.

Meanwhile, the Norse earned a 79-67 win over the Titans on Saturday. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Phoenix have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-9 record this season. As for the Norse, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 6 threes per game. Given Green Bay's sizable advantage in that area, the Norse will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay might still be hurting after the devastating 74-52 defeat they got from the Norse in their previous meeting back in January. Will Green Bay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.