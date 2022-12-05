A pair of teams struggling to earn wins this season collide when the IUPUI Jaguars battle the Green Bay Phoenix in Horizon League action on Monday. The Jaguars (1-7), who defeated Division III Franklin 59-45 on Nov. 14, have lost four in a row and are coming off a 74-61 Horizon League opening loss at Milwaukee on Saturday. The Phoenix (0-7), meanwhile, are also coming a loss to Milwaukee, an 81-67 decision in their league opener on Thursday. Green Bay is 0-2 at home, while IUPUI is 0-5 on the road.

Tip-off from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis., is set for noon ET. IUPUI leads the all-time series 8-7, but the series is tied 4-4 in games played in Green Bay. The Phoenix are 6.5-point favorites in the latest IUPUI vs. Green Bay odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 125.5.

IUPUI vs. Green Bay spread: Green Bay -6.5

IUPUI vs. Green Bay over/under: 125.5 points

IUPUI: The under is 6-1 in the Jaguars' last seven games against a team with a winning % below .400

GB: The Phoenix are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning % below .400

Why Green Bay can cover

The Phoenix have five players averaging seven points or more, led by sophomore guard Zae Blake. He has reached double digits in three games this season, including a season-high 15 in a 56-45 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 15. He also scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds against Milwaukee on Thursday. For the season, Blake is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Also helping power Green Bay is sophomore forward Clarence Cummings III. He has reached double figures in three games, including a season-high 16 points in a 79-56 loss to Utah Valley on Nov. 20. He also had a 14-point performance in a 92-58 loss at Georgetown on Nov. 12. For the season, he is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Why IUPUI can cover

Junior guard Bryce Monroe is the team's top scorer, averaging 12 points per game, but could miss the game due to an injury. Picking up the slack in his absence is sophomore guard Jlynn Counter. He is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He has reached double digits in five games, and is coming off a 10-point, seven-rebound effort at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Senior forward Chris Osten is a strong presence for the Jaguars. He has registered three double-doubles, including a 15-point, 12-rebound effort at Chicago State in a 68-58 loss on Nov. 14. He also has had a pair of 14-point and 10-rebound performances in losses to Denver on Nov. 23 and at New Orleans on Nov. 24. For the season, Osten averages 8.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

