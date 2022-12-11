Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Hawaii

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-7; Hawaii 5-3

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will be playing at home against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 10 p.m. ET Sunday. St. Francis (Pa.) should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Warriors will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Hawaii falling 77-62, it was darn close to turning into one. Noel Coleman had a rough night: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) made easy work of the St. Vincent Bearcats this past Thursday and carried off an 88-58 victory.

Hawaii is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Warriors are now 5-3 while the Red Flash sit at 3-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hawaii ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.8 on average. Less enviably, St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against St. Francis (Pa.).

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.50

Odds

The Warriors are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.