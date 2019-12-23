Hawaii vs. Washington: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 22 Washington @ Hawaii

Current Records: Washington 9-2; Hawaii 8-3

What to Know

The #22 Washington Huskies will take on the Hawaii Warriors in a holiday battle at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at Stan Sheriff Center.

Washington made easy work of the Ball State Cardinals on Sunday and carried off an 85-64 victory. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: F Jaden McDaniels (22), G Quade Green (21), F Isaiah Stewart (19), and F Hameir Wright (10). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Stewart.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Hawaii ultimately received the gift of a 67-63 win from a begrudging Texas-El Paso squad on Sunday.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Washington to 9-2 and Hawaii to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Huskies and the Warriors clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 p.m. ET

Monday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.