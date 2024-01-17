Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Lafayette 5-12, Holy Cross 4-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Hart Center. Lafayette has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Lafayette scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Midshipmen with points to spare, taking the game 78-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Lafayette did.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Holy Cross ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Mountain Hawks out 69-66. The win was some much needed relief for Holy Cross as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Leopards' victory bumped their record up to 5-12. As for the Crusaders, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-13.

Lafayette beat Holy Cross 72-58 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Lafayette have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.