Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Quinnipiac 7-3, Holy Cross 2-8

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hart Recreation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Monday, the Bobcats came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 73-66. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Quinnipiac has scored all season.

Quinnipiac struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 95-64 loss at the hands of the Eagles. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Holy Cross was thoroughly outmatched 62-33 in the second half.

The Bobcats' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-3. As for the Crusaders, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-8.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. Does Quinnipiac have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Holy Cross.