Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-15, Houston Chr. 5-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Chr. Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Sharp Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Lions and fell 76-64. Incarnate Word has struggled against the Lions recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Huskies lost to the Privateers, and the Huskies lost bad. The score wound up at 84-58. Houston Chr. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Cardinals have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season. As for the Huskies, they dropped their record down to 5-16 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Looking forward to Saturday, Incarnate Word is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Incarnate Word is playing on the road, but their 4-8-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Huskies in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Incarnate Word since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 2-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.