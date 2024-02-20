Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Houston and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 28-23 lead against Iowa State.

Houston entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Iowa State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Iowa State 20-5, Houston 22-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $64.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Houston Cougars are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 19th at Fertitta Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Iowa State comes in on four and the Cougars on three.

Even though Iowa State has not done well against the Red Raiders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cyclones walked away with an 82-74 victory over the Red Raiders.

Keshon Gilbert was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Bearcats on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Robert Jones was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Houston put the finishing touches on their 12th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Longhorns as the Cougars made off with a 82-61 win.

Houston relied on the efforts of L.J. Cryer, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 0 assists, and Jamal Shead, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cryer has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Emanuel Sharp, who scored 15 points along with four steals.

The Cyclones' win was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.7 points per game. As for the Cougars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-3 record this season.

While fans of Iowa State and the Cougars were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead to Monday, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-7 against the spread).

Iowa State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Cougars in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 57-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 9.5-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.