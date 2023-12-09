Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Jackson State 2-6, Houston 9-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Jackson State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at Fertitta Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Red Wolves 75-71.

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 75-39 victory over the Owls. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Houston, Houston is are in good company: they have won five matches by 31 points or more this season.

Houston got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was L.J. Cryer out in front who scored 15 points. Jamal Shead was another key contributor, scoring 5 points along with 8 assists.

The last time the Tigers lost on the road was back back in November. Having now won five straight away matches, they've pushed their record up to 2-6. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 9-0.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, the game looks promising for Houston, as the team is favored by a full 32 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

